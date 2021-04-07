Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 194.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Accolade worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACCD. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

