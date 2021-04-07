Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.27

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 32135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. Research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

