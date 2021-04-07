Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Gap Up to $42.54

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.54, but opened at $43.69. Acushnet shares last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 258 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Acushnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acushnet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

