Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.27

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 7,274 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $777.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $104,877. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,329 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,717 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

