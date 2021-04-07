Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce sales of $750,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $760,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.85 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,989 shares of company stock worth $104,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $141,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $769.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

