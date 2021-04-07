Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAV) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to an outperform rating and set a C$3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.81.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAV opened at C$3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$571.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.16.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2364415 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.