Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $10.58. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 718 shares trading hands.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $967.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Machado acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $313,158. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.