Aeon Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $13,234.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.50 or 0.00451356 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 80.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.