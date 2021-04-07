AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Major Shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc Sells 35,000 Shares

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $368,550.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AGBA stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 0.07. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 129,146 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,595,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGBA Acquisition Company Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

