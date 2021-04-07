Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,494. Air Lease has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

