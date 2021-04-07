Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $31,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $173,932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Shares of APD traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.63. 8,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,619. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.25 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.89. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

