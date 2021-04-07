Airbloc Reaches Market Cap of $12.55 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $43,588.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

