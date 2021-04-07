AirSwap (AST) Market Cap Tops $68.50 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $68.50 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AirSwap has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00056243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.50 or 0.00631742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00079744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

