Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY)’s share price rose 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 29,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 36,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

About Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

