Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $87,831.25 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $93,116.40.

On Monday, February 1st, Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $89,328.20.

On Friday, January 8th, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $985.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKRO. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 323,776 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.