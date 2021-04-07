All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0267 on Major Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One All Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $40.07 million and $8.36 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00055423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00022070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.44 or 0.00628393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

