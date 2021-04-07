Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.17

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.17 and last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.75.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.64.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

