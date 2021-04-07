Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.91

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.91 and traded as high as C$41.17. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$40.84, with a volume of 250,879 shares.

AP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.84.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.1417 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$712,432.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,188,439.47.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

