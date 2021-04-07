ALLY 1-Day Volume Tops $23,679.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $3.67 million and $23,679.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.46 or 0.00634185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

