Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Snap comprises about 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,117,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 90,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,336,879. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

