Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.11. 27,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day moving average is $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $144.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,030 shares of company stock worth $14,190,802. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

