Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,508 shares of company stock worth $11,033,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $94.45. The stock had a trading volume of 208,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,035,230. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.