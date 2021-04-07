Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,716 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.95. 69,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,829,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02. The company has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.