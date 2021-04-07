Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $952,000 Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. MaxLinear accounts for about 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,489,111.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,198. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

