Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,659 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,458,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $1,220,881,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,220,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 483,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $847,577,000 after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,209.26 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,177.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,064.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,808.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,108.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.