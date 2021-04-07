Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider James Dagg Sells 10,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider James Dagg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,556. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -321.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock valued at $249,312,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,819 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 337,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,338 shares of the software’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

