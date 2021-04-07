Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $259,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 93,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 64,302 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

