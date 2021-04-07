Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

AMAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

AMAL stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $530.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 116,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 100,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,378 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the period.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.