AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.05. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 277,622 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. The company’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth F. Frank sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,315.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,473,324 shares of company stock worth $536,584,964 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

