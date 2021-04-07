AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $53.56

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.56, but opened at $52.29. AMC Networks shares last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 6,654 shares traded.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock worth $1,479,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AMC Networks by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

