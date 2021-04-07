American International Group Inc. Has $741,000 Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

TBK stock opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $96.74.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.