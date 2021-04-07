American International Group Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.16.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.