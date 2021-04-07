American International Group Inc. Has $789,000 Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,309. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INOV stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on INOV shares. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

