American International Group Inc. Has $815,000 Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Heartland Financial USA worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

