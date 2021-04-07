American International Group Inc. Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AAR worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $7,228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AAR by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 173,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,063 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $4,897,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of AAR by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 352,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,996 shares of company stock worth $2,752,467. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.35 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

