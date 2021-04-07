American International Group Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,168 shares of company stock worth $12,792,268. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

