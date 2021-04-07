American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Primoris Services worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,730,000 after buying an additional 899,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 46.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 212,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 594.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 178,423 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

