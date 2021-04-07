American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Veritex by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $327,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

