American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report sales of $88.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.80 million and the highest is $88.30 million. American Public Education reported sales of $74.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $394.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $477.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $471.60 million, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $672.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million.

APEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 474,972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. 5,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $654.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

