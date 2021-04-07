Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $41,780.04 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 9,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $41,780.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,804,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,805,816.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ AMST traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 198,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71. Amesite Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Amesite in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

