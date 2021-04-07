Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,362 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 303.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MarineMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in MarineMax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,148.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,919,780 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.