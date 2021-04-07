Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 156,395 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 56,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

