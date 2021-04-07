Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,793,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805,938 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of AbbVie worth $620,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 84.5% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in AbbVie by 22.0% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in AbbVie by 55.1% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 265,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 28.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90. The stock has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.78 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.