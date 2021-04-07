Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $1,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,291,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,011,482.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $354,384.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240,546 shares of company stock worth $90,228,342 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.