Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $896.89 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,656,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,074 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 0.8% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $896,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.21.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

