Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $18.23

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $18.67. Amyris shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 8,316 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRS. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,919,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after buying an additional 1,991,720 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amyris by 52.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 867,020 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 3,217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 703,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 682,279 shares during the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

