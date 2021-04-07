Ana Maria White Sells 258 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32.

On Monday, February 1st, Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $215.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.15 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.70.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

