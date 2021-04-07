Analysts Anticipate INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INVO Bioscience’s earnings. INVO Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that INVO Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for INVO Bioscience.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 12.62% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,193. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INVO Bioscience (INVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.