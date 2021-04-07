Analysts Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report $650.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.60 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $535.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $193.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

