Analysts Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. BRP reported sales of $916.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOOO. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $90.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BRP by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

